Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.03. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 740,761 shares.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
