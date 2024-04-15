Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.03. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 740,761 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

