Mizuho Increases GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.08.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.28 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

