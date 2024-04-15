Mizuho Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

