Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $256,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,791,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

