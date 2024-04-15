Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,478,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.