Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $77,388,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.58. 777,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

