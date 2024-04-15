M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 955,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.15). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

