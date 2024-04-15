M&T Bank (MTB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2024 – M&T Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $162.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – M&T Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MTB traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,158. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.15). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

