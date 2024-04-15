Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 9.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 408,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 733,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 14.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

