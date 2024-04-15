Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 9.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 408,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 733,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 14.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.