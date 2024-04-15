Nano Market Cap Hits $147.06 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $147.06 million and $3.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,184.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.39 or 0.00816493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00122435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00189877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108295 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

