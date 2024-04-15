Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

