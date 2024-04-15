National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,330 ($16.83) price objective on the stock.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.07. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 918 ($11.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company has a market cap of £38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.
National Grid Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.