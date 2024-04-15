National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,330 ($16.83) price objective on the stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.07. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 918 ($11.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company has a market cap of £38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

