Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

