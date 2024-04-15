Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of ZIMV opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. ZimVie has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $113.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ZimVie by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZimVie by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZimVie by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Articles

