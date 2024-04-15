Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NEOG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Neogen has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $451,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,646,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
