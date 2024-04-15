Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neogen traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 767645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $538,605. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

