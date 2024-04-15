Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $550.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $630.17 and last traded at $623.76. Approximately 691,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,231,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.83.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.73.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

