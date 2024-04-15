Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q1 guidance at $4.49 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 4.490-4.490 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $622.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $601.51 and its 200 day moving average is $507.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

