New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 138,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 289,533 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of New Found Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New Found Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Found Gold by 176.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New Found Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

