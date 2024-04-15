Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,621,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

