NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NextPlat Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 1,343,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.07. NextPlat has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlat in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NextPlat in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextPlat during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextPlat by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

