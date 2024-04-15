Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 817,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.41. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $470,247.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,059.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

