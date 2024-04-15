NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96. 25,914,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 56,519,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

NIO Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 503.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

