North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
North West Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$41.12.
North West Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About North West
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.
