Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.47) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
