Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.47) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get XP Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPP

XP Power Price Performance

Insider Activity

XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £258.11 million, a PE ratio of -2,422.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,221.60. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.50).

In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.