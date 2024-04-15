Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.45

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 106212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

