NuZee (NUZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 261.24% and a negative return on equity of 177.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.
NuZee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $1.21 on Monday. NuZee has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.61.
About NuZee
NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.
