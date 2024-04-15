NuZee (NUZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 261.24% and a negative return on equity of 177.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $1.21 on Monday. NuZee has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

About NuZee

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NuZee in the first quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NuZee in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuZee in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.