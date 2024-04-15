NuZee (NUZE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 177.50% and a negative net margin of 261.24%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of NUZE opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. NuZee has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

