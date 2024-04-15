NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $926.30.

Shares of NVDA opened at $881.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $830.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

