NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,049 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $237,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.61 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

