Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $133,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 436,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

