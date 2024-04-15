Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

