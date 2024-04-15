Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 107,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.8 %

CMCO traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.29. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

