Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 74,271 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,271 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 943,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,076. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

