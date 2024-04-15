Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter.

ILF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,394. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

