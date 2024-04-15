Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Acquires 42 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($189.77).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
OCDO traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 357.58 ($4.53). 2,825,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,351. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.71.
Ocado Group Company Profile
