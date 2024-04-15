Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Acquires 42 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($189.77).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 357.58 ($4.53). 2,825,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,351. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

