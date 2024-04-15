Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Okta worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Okta by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 643.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Stock Up 0.7 %

OKTA stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

