OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.37

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 41657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

OMRON Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OMRON Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in OMRON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

