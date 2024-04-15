ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

ON stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

