Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,422,954 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.88% of Onsemi worth $315,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.36. 3,175,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,384. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

