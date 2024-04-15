Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Lavoro Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LVRO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.12. Lavoro has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Lavoro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.