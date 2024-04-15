Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LVRO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.12. Lavoro has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Lavoro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

About Lavoro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,550,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

