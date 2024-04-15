Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.34. 1,486,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,233. The company has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

