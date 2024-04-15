Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. 152,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,200. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

