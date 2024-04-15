Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 461,899 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,692,916.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,542,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,324,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 87,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,043. The firm has a market cap of $352.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.76%. On average, analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 106,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

