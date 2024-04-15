Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.33 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $113.33 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,269.30 or 1.00227331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10683849 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,035,104.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.