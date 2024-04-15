O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,069.27. 317,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,666. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,089.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,004.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

