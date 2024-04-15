Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORE. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.83.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
