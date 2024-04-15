Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 111,522 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 340,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

