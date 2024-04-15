Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Cut by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 11,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

