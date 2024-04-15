Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $122.45. 2,134,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,050. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.